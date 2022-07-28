Immersive Monet & Friends exhibit comes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Immersive Monet & Friends exhibit has arrived in Phoenix, allowing guests to step into the paintings of Oscar-Claude Monet and several other Impressionist painters.

The exhibit is meant to celebrate the radical art movement that came to the surface of the art community in the late 1800s. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by the exhibit to talk to coordinators before its official opening on Friday! Watch the video for more info.

