First Alert continues as flooding hits Apache Junction; heavy rain possible overnight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The First Alert for potential flooding continues until 5 a.m. Friday for the Valley as well as much of northern and eastern Arizona. However, the threat of flooding is going to be at a reduced level heading into the weekend. Still, the storms that will develop can still cause flash flooding, but it should be on a much smaller scale than the current Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

In one hour late this morning, Apache Junction got 2.25 inches of rain. Widespread flooding was reported as well with numerous road closures and several water rescues involving cars that were washed away. We have reporters on the scene and will have live reports throughout the night on azfamily.com, 3TV and CBS 5.

For the rest of the overnight hours, expect scattered storms to continue with the potential for heavy rain. The steering currents, the upper-level winds that typically move storms, are very light and so storms that do form won’t be moving very fast, increasing the chance for locally heavy rain.

The chance for storms will be minimal for much of Friday with a high of 98 expected. However, for the weekend, scattered thunderstorms are on the menu for metro Phoenix, especially Sunday, which we think will be an “up” day for the monsoon. Next week expect the number of storms statewide to dip as moisture levels begin to drop.

