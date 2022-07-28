First Alert Weather Day: Widespread rains throughout the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of the flooding risk in Arizona.

Rain! Nice to see some showers in the Valley on Thursday morning. Areas on the west side of town have picked up one inch of rain in a short amount of time. Storms that develop today could lead to heavy rain and flooding. This will be especially important in the mountains and in areas that have seen recently seen wildfire. Burn scars can dramatically increase the risk of flooding.

Storms will be on and off in Phoenix for today. We will keep storm chances in the forecast as we stay in a very moisture pattern statewide. Highs will be below normal for this time of year. We should make it to around 99 later this afternoon in Phoenix. If clouds stick around it is possible our highs we stay below that.

Wednesday saw a high of 98 degrees, the normal high for this time of year is 106. Not too shabby! Temps will start under or around 100 for at least the next five days in Phoenix. Storms will stay in play for Phoenix and the mountains through the weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend please keep in mind the thunderstorm threat. Flooding will continue to be a concern getting into the weekend.

