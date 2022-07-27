Your Life
Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.

Both kids were taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other two adults were also hospitalized with serious injuries. The speeding driver did not have serious injuries and stayed at the scene, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, but police say impairment isn’t suspected in the crash.

