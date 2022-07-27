Water main break closes Bethany Home Road in uptown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break has closed a major stretch of road in central Phoenix, causing significant traffic backups for commuters trying to get around uptown neighborhoods. Video from the scene showed water gushing near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road that appeared to be caused by a broken water pipe under the road.

It was reported just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Drivers are being asked to use Missouri Avenue to the south or Glendale Avenue to the north as alternative routes. At this time, it appears that Central Avenue is still closed but traffic has slowed in the area as city crews and police block of the area. It’s unclear if water is shut off in the area and if so, how many customers are being affected. No other information has been released but Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

