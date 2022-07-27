Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Water main break closes Bethany Home Road in uptown Phoenix

A broken water pipe is causing a traffic headache for commuters in uptown Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break has closed a major stretch of road in central Phoenix, causing significant traffic backups for commuters trying to get around uptown neighborhoods. Video from the scene showed water gushing near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road that appeared to be caused by a broken water pipe under the road.

Click/tap here for latest First Alert traffic updates

It was reported just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Drivers are being asked to use Missouri Avenue to the south or Glendale Avenue to the north as alternative routes. At this time, it appears that Central Avenue is still closed but traffic has slowed in the area as city crews and police block of the area. It’s unclear if water is shut off in the area and if so, how many customers are being affected. No other information has been released but Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Far Away Wine & Provisions in Phoenix has a curated array of tasty options
Porcupine rescued after being burned in wildfire near Tucson
'Chips Act' to boost semi-conductor production across the US, impacting the Valley
'Chips Act' to boost semi-conductor production across the US, impacting the Valley
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box