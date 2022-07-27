Your Life
Valley artist empowers women using watercolors

July is World Watercolor Month and Arizona's Family was out at Brightside Studios in Phoenix to talk about how one local artist is empowering women.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- July is World Watercolor Month and to celebrate one of the most difficult painting techniques ever created, we set out to find a story to tell on powerful artists changing their communities.

Meet Lamda Mahrya. As a member of Brightside Studios, she uses her creative talents to empower women, all using the stroke of a brush. Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra was out to see how she helped the community as a whole improve their watercolor techniques to produce memorable pieces of artwork that can be monetized or shared on social media. We also talked with the executive director at Brightside Studios, Hillary Kuenn, about how you can incorporate the studio space to help flex those creative muscles and how it could evolve into a new hobby.

Click/tap here for more information on Brightside Studios.

