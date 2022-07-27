Trial called off for grandmother in case of Flagstaff boy starved to death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- An August trial date for the grandmother of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who died of starvation has been called off. Ann Martinez was scheduled to go on trial next week on first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges. Instead, a judge will determine whether she’s psychologically fit to stand trial. Coconino County Superior Court Judge Ted Reed made the referral Wednesday for a determination of competency.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the death of her grandson, Deshaun Martinez. He weighed just 18 pounds when he died in March 2020. The boy’s parents also face charges. Their cases are being tried separately from the grandmother’s case.

