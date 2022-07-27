Your Life
Surprise man receives $400 replacement gift card

Previous card mysteriously had only $1.32 on it
Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it.
By Gary Harper
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chuck Zerby is a lot happier these days. After all, On Your Side was able to get him this $400 replacement Visa card. “Here it is,” Chuck said while holding the Visa card. “I finally got it. Feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Chuck explained how he’s a huge fan of smoking meat. So, when his family gave him a $400 gift card for his birthday, he knew how he would spend it. “So you open the $400 gift card, what’s your reaction,” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. Chuck replied, “I’m like wow! And they’re like now you can buy yourself a smoker, dad.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Surprise man mysteriously has $1.32 on his $400 gift card

As you can see, Chuck bought himself a brand-new smoker, but he had to use his own money because that $400 Visa gift card was worthless. For unknown reasons, it only had $1.32 on it. Chuck complained and tried to get a replacement card for months but got nowhere. So, he contacted On Your Side. “Gary, you contacted us and we were surprised. Hopefully, we can get it resolved.”

On Your Side got a hold of Visa, which said funds are put on cards by a third party. So Visa asked that a third party issue a replacement card for $400.

And look what happened. Chuck just got that replacement card in the mail. Chuck says it only happened with the help of On Your Side, and he looks forward to spending that gift card on something to smoke.

Gary Harper and the On Your Side team got involved, and it was settled in less than a week,” Chuck said.

