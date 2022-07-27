Residents preparing for flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Those that live in and around Flagstaff have had a tough week and a half. The area was under a flash flooding warning for most of Tuesday. Each new round of rain brought with it the threat of flooding. Many homes have sandbags around them; some have trenches to direct the water from their property.

“This is the fourth flow we’ve had go across our parcel, the most significant, there was one yesterday, and the water breached through the sides and underneath the concrete barriers. Last night me and my wife, we just reinforced everything with more bags. And everything held today, miraculously,” said Mike Anderson, who lives in the Timberline community.

Anderson said he and his wife spent the last several weeks putting about 8,000 sandbags around their home. Last week the county stopped by and determined that might not be enough. So they delivered concrete barriers to their home. Anderson said he’s grateful.

“This is a beautiful pristine area with gorgeous views, we have deer and elk on the property almost every day and it’s just a great place to live. However, with the impact of the two fires this year and now the flooding, again we were well prepared, and knowledgeable about what to expect. It certainly diminishes the value of our home, it has been difficult but this too shall pass,” he explained.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted that he’d signed a Declaration of Emergency, writing it would help get resources to the people who need them.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors held a special session Tuesday, approving a transfer of a $5 million loan from the General Fund to the Flood Control District. They said the money would be used to address ongoing costs associated with flooding from the Schultz/Pipeline fires.

“It’s crazy, and it’s scary, but again we’re just taking it day by day, helping out neighborly, doing what we can. The neighborhood has really come together and been really amazing, helping each other out, putting sandbags up, digging trenches, whatever we need to do to help each other,” said Amanda Drouin, who lives in the Doney Park community.

