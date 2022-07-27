No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP & 3TV/CBS 5) - A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.
After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.
The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.
