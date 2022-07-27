Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Maricopa County recorder explains options for voters who still have mail-in ballots

Primary Election Day is Aug. 2.
Primary Election Day is Aug. 2.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you dropped off your early ballot in the mail, it’s now on its way to getting counted. If not, you’ve missed Tuesday’s unofficial deadline and it’s likely too late to mail it in. But you still have some options.

TRENDING: Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor

The Maricopa County Recorder and Elections Department says 77% of registered voters in the county are on the early voting list. There are more than 211 voting locations across Maricopa County. “You can use any of them so even if you’re living in Mesa, but you work in downtown Phoenix then you can see which location is closest to where you work,” Maricopa County Stephen Richer said.

He says if your early ballot is ready to go, you can take it directly to a drop box. “If you want to just take that green early envelope that you already put your ballot in, you’ve already sealed it, you’ve already signed it, you don’t have to wait in a line. You can walk in and drop it off in a secure box,” Richer said.

TRENDING: Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding

If you didn’t receive an early ballot or you want to vote in-person, he says that’s a simple process too. “Even if you’ve received an early voting ballot, you can still vote in person. What they’ll do is as soon as you check-in at an early voting location is they’ll cancel your mail ballot, so that’s an inactive dead ballot and you’ll get a new ballot printed.”

TRENDING: Arizona’s ‘fake elector’ plot focus of federal criminal investigation

To keep ballots legible, the county is also switching away from Sharpies to ‘Pentel’ brand pens. “If you’re voting on Election Day, we need that pen to dry quickly because you’re going to feed it directly into the tabulation machine that is there at the voting location,” Richer said. Primary Election Day is Aug. 2 and all voting centers are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be able to check waiting times online if you do choose to vote in person and want to try to avoid the line. The website for finding a drop box or voting location is: Locations.Maricopa.Vote The website for tracking your ballot is: BeBallotReady.Vote Or you can text “JOIN” to “628-683″ to receive text message alerts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

'Fake electors' from Arizona focus of federal criminal investigation
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers talks one-on-one with PoliticsUnplugged about Jan. 6th and...
Full interview with Arizona house speaker Rusty Bowers
The group of Republican fake electors created their own certificate of the election and sent it...
Arizona’s ‘fake elector’ plot focus of federal criminal investigation
Records show a private jet registered to Robson's husband's company made an 11-minute flight...
Questions arise about Karrin Taylor Robson’s private flights to campaign events