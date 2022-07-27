How to protect your dogs from toxic toads during monsoon season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They come out every year during monsoon season, Colorado River Toads, also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad. These creatures, while aren’t harmful to humans, can be deadly to your dogs.

The Colorado River Toads exude toxins from the glands of their skin. And, if your dog picks that up in its mouth, it can be deadly.

Dr. Randy Aronson calls it a “heart toxin.”

“It makes the heart start racing,” Aronson said. “They get very very hot to touch, like their body temperatures rises.” He said one lick, could cost your dog its life. But, if you act fast, you could save your dog’s life.

A good example of this is taking something like a garden hose and quickly washing your dogs mouth out for up to five minutes to make sure you get it all out. But after you rinse out the mouth, also hose down their entire body to help bring down their body temperature.

According to Dr. Aronson he said the real danger isn’t acting fast enough and being preventative. “The danger is if somebody doesn’t do some preventative things their dog could die from it.”

But, if you do rinse out your dogs mouth and hose them down and it’s still not working, Dr. Aronson said to call your vet to seek treatment right away.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.