Group of college teens raising money to help Tempe blind couple

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is an unlikely friendship that was born out of kindness and compassion. On Tuesday, a group of 19-year-old college kids were checking in and saying hello to Tina and Tony Sohl. Over the weekend, Tony Sohl was walking on the side of the street when Jeremy, Carsen and Dylan spotted him.

“We saw Tony walking with his walker in the Arizona sun, and we felt really bad and wanted to help him out in any way we can,” said Dylan Bart.

The teens offered him a ride to the library and learned his story. Tina and Tony Sohl are legally blind and struggling to make ends meet. “He was telling us about his financial struggles and how the only money he is getting is basically off of disability funds,” said Bart.

That is when the group of friends decided to do more. They started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the couple. The teens hope to help them with groceries, bills and transportation. “The normal of I want to go here and do this, has been really stressful because of transportation,” said Tina.

But more than that, Tina and Tony said they are touched by the compassion and newfound friendship. “There needs to be more people like that in this world, there needs to be more people who are understanding, caring, willing to help,” said Tony.

