Glendale man arrested in alleged drive-by shooting in Goodyear

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say they’ve made an arrest on a drive-by shooting that left a person fighting for their life on Sunday night.

Authorities said it happened near Litchfield Road and the I-10 around 6:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a person shot that had to be taken to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Goodyear police said they found the driver, 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Pedrego of Glendale, in connection to the shooting as well as his car.

Investigators haven’t said what might have led up to the shooting and the unidentified victim remains in critical condition.

Pedrego has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count of aggravated assault. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

