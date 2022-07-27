Flagstaff declares State of Emergency due to flooding; County approves emergency funds

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the previous site of the Pipeline Fire.

That wildfire, which started on June 12, burned over 26,000 acres north of Flagstaff and created a burn scar that’s led to severe downstream flooding. The declaration makes the city eligible for additional resources to support disaster response such as repairs and debris removal.

I just signed a Declaration of Emergency for the Post Pipeline Fire Flooding. This will help us access resources needed to address the threat to our community. pic.twitter.com/SXXjehfN39 — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) July 27, 2022

Also on Wednesday, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the immediate transfer of $5 million to the county’s Flood Control District to help with costs associated with post-wildfire flash floods near the sites of the Pipeline, Schultz and Tunnel fires. Flooding has been impacting the west side of Flagstaff, along with the Timberline, Wupatki Trails and Doney Park areas.

“We need upwards of another 500,000 sandbags to meet the needs that have been identified by our engineering teams,” Flood Control District Administrator Lucinda Andreani said in a news release. “And we’re closing in on five miles of concrete barrier placed through the past weekend.”

Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day across Arizona due to the potential for even more heavy rain and flooding. The National Weather Service has also extended a Flood Watch for the majority of the state through early Friday morning.

