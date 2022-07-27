Your Life
First Alert Weather Day: Rain begins to fall north of the Valley causing dangerous driving conditions

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain showers are starting to pop around northern and central Arizona and a strong storm cell is causing dangerous driving conditions on the north end of the Valley.

Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team is monitoring strong rain coming down near I-17 and Carefree Highway (SR-74) on the north end of town. It comes less than an hour after sporadic showers began to pop up around Coconino County. Areas close to Flagstaff in the Museum Fire burn scar were placed under a shelter-in-place order as flash flooding was expected. Those neighborhoods include Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview, and Sunnyside.

Arizona’s Family News Chopper is covering weather in the Valley and a team is on the ground in Flagstaff. Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

