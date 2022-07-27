Your Life
First Alert Weather Day: Flood threat ramps up

It's a First Alert Weather Day in the Valley under Thursday morning, given heavy rains and lightning passing through the Valley today into the early morning.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another First Alert day across Arizona, thanks to the potential for heavy rain and flooding. Abundant moisture in our atmosphere is not only making it feel extremely humid outside, but it means any showers and thunderstorms that develop could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time. This morning, high country showers are prompting several warnings for flash flooding already.

The Flood Watch that includes most of the state has now been extended through early Friday morning. Burn scars are especially vulnerable to flooding, and swimming holes and slot canyons are particularly dangerous this week as well. Storm chances for the Valley today are near 40%, including the chance for showers and heavy rain this morning.

Storm chances continue and even pick up a bit again Friday into Saturday with the arrival of a disturbance that moves through from the East. This may provide the lift for more shower activity heading into the weekend. Temperatures stay well below normal thanks to the cloud cover and rain. Look for a Valley high of just 97 degrees today. In fact, temperatures should stay below 100 degrees all the way through the weekend.

