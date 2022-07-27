Back to school facials just in time for a new semester at Gilbert’s Healing Touch Massage

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new school semester means new stressors and one family-owned small business in Gilbert wants to help you put your best face forward.

Healing Touch Massage is offering back-to-school deals on massages and facials at their clinic! Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by the clinic to talk to owner Abbie Valadez. “We are offering for all students through the end of August to come in and get our back to school rate,” said Valadez. “You will get a customized facial with our award-winning esthetician.”

For parents, there are also back-to-school-specials to help them relax as well! “We have our relax and renew special for parents to come in and get a massage or facial,” said Valadez. Massages and facials are not truly the luxury we often consider them to be. Since we live in a very dry climate in the state of Arizona, treatments like massages and facials can help heal and care for the skin as well as help build up muscles that need some extra TLC.

“The sun can be so damaging on the skin,” Valadez said. “Massage is really one of the best ways for your muscles to relax and heal. Self care is so important. Massage and facials can help relieve stress and just be with yourself to have those healing moments to take on the day.”

