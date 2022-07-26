Questions arise about Karrin Taylor Robson’s private flights to campaign events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Republican candidates for governor were riding high Friday, with high profile visits by the former president and vice president. But the so-called duel in the desert between Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaigning for rival candidates was not the only story to emerge.

New questions surrounding GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson and how she’s getting to her campaign stops also emerged. Flight records show a private jet registered to her husband’s company made an 11-minute flight from Scottsdale to Glendale, a short drive from her campaign event with Pence. A few hours later, that same jet flew from Glendale to a town near Tucson where Pence and Robson appeared at another campaign stop.

Robson’s campaign denied she was on the private jet for that 11-minute flight and said nothing about the rest of her travel arrangements that day.

Arizona’s Family looked at other flights made by the private jet, and found several stops that coincided with Robson campaign events that were not reported on her campaign finance reports. In May, the jet flew to Nashville where Robson reportedly courted the support of Republican Governors Association at one of the meetings.

Flight records also show the jet took off from Prescott to San Diego on July 2, shortly after she posted a picture from the Prescott Rodeo Parade.

Three days later, the jet flew from San Diego to Kingman, where Robson met with the Kingman Republican Women’s Club. “The Karrin for Arizona campaign properly accounts for all campaign expenses, including air travel,” a spokesman for the Robson campaign said in a written statement.

The statement went on to say Robson and her husband will report and reimburse all travel expenses for the campaign event in Glendale and Tucson. “For any previous campaign travel, expenses have and will be similarly reimbursed and reflected in amended campaign-finance reports, as necessary,” the campaign’s statement added.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.