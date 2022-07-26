Your Life
Phoenix rescue crews find man’s body on trail at North Mountain

Phoenix firefighters found a man's body after they responded to a mountain rescue call early...
Phoenix firefighters found a man's body after they responded to a mountain rescue call early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Famliy)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been found dead on a mountain trail in north Phoenix.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Phoenix fire says their crews were called to a mountain rescue on the trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues. While responding to that rescue, firefighters found the body of a man on the trail, who was “...beyond resuscitation efforts.”

No other details have been released but the scene has been turned over to Phoenix police, which is typical for death investigations.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

