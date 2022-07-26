Phoenix rescue crews find man’s body on trail at North Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been found dead on a mountain trail in north Phoenix.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Phoenix fire says their crews were called to a mountain rescue on the trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues. While responding to that rescue, firefighters found the body of a man on the trail, who was “...beyond resuscitation efforts.”

No other details have been released but the scene has been turned over to Phoenix police, which is typical for death investigations.

