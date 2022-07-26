Phoenix police investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Police and fire crews arrived in the area and found a man dead inside a pickup truck.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of an area business and that the victim had tried to drive away, but ended up striking a tree.

So far, police don’t have any suspect information. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

