Onesie-clad burglar breaks into Phoenix boutique store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance video shows someone wearing a leopard-print onesie breaking into a Phoenix boutique store and stealing several designer handbags on Tuesday. “I kind of felt like maybe it was like a joke or something but then obviously it wasn’t,” said Catharine Raslavsky, the owner of Poor Little Rich Girl.

Raslavsky said she was alerted to the break-in by a contractor in the area around 8 a.m. However, the timestamp on the video shows that the onesie-wearing burglar broke in around 4 a.m. “I saw what I believe is, I think a woman, in a cat costume that appears to have leopard spots on it and she is hitting our case,” said Raslavsky. “She sees the camera and I think she realizes she’s on camera and she kind of grabs a few more things and she takes off.”

Phoenix Police say the burglar appears to be a woman wearing a “feline type costume with high heels.” “Maybe people will recognize the costume? Maybe this isn’t the only time the costume has been out,” said Raslavsky, hoping that someone recognizes the burglar.

Raslavsky said they stole eight designer purses before leaving. “The door is going to end up being the most expensive thing and that’ll be a few thousand dollars and then there were bags which are another thousand or couple thousand dollars or something,” Ravlasky said. “This is a really hard time of year, I mean small business in Phoenix in July is rough so this isn’t the best time of year for this to happen but I feel really lucky that none of my employees were here.”

If you have any information about this incident or recognize the suspect, please call the Phoenix Police Department.

