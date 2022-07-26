Your Life
Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

The suspect ended up crashing near U.S. 60 and Val Vista Drive.
The suspect ended up crashing near U.S. 60 and Val Vista Drive.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area. Police said they were called out to a fight near University and Val Vista drives. One of the men involved was driving away when officers got there. They tried to stop him but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow him. He eventually got on the U.S. 60.

Arizona’s Family started hearing about the suspect when the driver was heading west on Superstition Freeway near Sossaman Road just after 7 p.m. The driver was hitting speeds more than 100 miles per hour. ADOT video showed him getting off the freeway at Higley Road heading north but then did a U-turn when he saw two Department of Public Safety troopers in marked SUVs following him. He then ran a red light and continued south on Higley. Mesa police said he ended up crashing near Val Vista and the U.S. 60. DPS tried to use a grappler to get the driver to stop but it failed. The suspect was detained and is being treated for injuries, Mesa police said.

