Gilbert students return back to school with new safety systems

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was an anxious day for many parents in Gilbert as thousands of students returned back to the classrooms after a long summer break.

Many school districts, including Gilbert Public Schools, are examining their safety procedures after recent school shootings, including the devastating massacre of 21 people killed by a man who entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students between the ages of 7 and 10 died in that incident. In May, Arizona’s Family reported how four counties in the state are in the process of implementing a new school safety emergency response system that will connect law enforcement to the public and allow for faster response times. Now schools closer to the Valley are taking action as well.

“This is a community school.” we want to make sure parents feel welcome. We want to make sure they are here for the appropriate reasons” said Principal Scott Thomas.

Earlier this month, Gilbert schools announced new initiatives to make students and parents feel safer on campuses. Some of those efforts included installing security cameras and making secured entryways. Other changes include making middle school and high school students wear their ID badges with their lanyards at all times. Elementary kids won’t be able to play outside before school begins, instead, they’ll be required to head straight into the classroom. Drop-off procedures also changed at several schools, and a new door-buzzing system is in place so no one can wander into the front office.

