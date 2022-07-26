Your Life
First Alert Weather Day: Possible flooding extended until Thursday morning in metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The flood watch for metro Phoenix has been extended until Thursday at 5 a.m. As a result, we’ll continue our First Alert for the potential of flash flooding accordingly.

After the overnight storms, the atmosphere is flattened out, so the chance for thunderstorms is significantly lower than 24 hours ago. We’ll keep a slight chance in the forecast, and, with the atmosphere so rich with moisture, there’s still a chance of isolated storms that could produce flash flooding, even in the deserts. The Flash Flood Watch for much of Arizona runs through Thursday morning. However, the chance for rain stays in the forecast for the rest of the week, mainly because of the humidity.

Rainfall amounts were pretty impressive in the west and northern portions of the Valley. New River got more than 2 inches of rain, and Surprise got just under 2 inches. Luke Air Force Base, Anthem and Sun City West got over an inch and a half of rain. Sky Harbor got .17″ hundredths of an inch of rain, putting our Monsoon 2022 total to .53″ which is about two-tenths behind the average, so not so bad.

Overall for the year, Sky Harbor just popped over an inch of rain in the “official” gauge. On average, by now, we’d have 3.63″ of rain in that bucket.

