First Alert Weather Day: Isolated thunderstorms bring potential for flooding; Flood Watch in effect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this morning in the Valley. Morning temperatures are in the 70s and humidity is extremely high.

Overnight storms brought heavy rain to parts of the state, and in the Valley, parts of town are under a Flash Flood Warning until 7 a.m. It includes Glendale, Avondale, Peoria, Surprise, and Litchfield Park. A Flash Flood Warning means flooding is happening or imminent. Most of the state, including the Valley, is also still under a Flood Watch through early Wednesday morning. It means conditions are present that make flooding possible if rain develops.

Storm chances today are near 50% for the Valley. Storm chances continue for the Valley after today and all the way through the weekend, but the risk for flooding decreases. Because of the high humidity and nearby rain, temperatures will be cooler for this time of year. Look for a high of near 100 degrees both today and tomorrow before warming just a couple of degrees for the weekend.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.