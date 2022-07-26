Casa Grande police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are searching for a person of interest after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed last week. On Monday, officers tweeted a photo of a man inside a gas station, asking residents to call the police if they recognized him.
On July 18, just before 5:30 a.m., officers found Benjamin Harmer shot near French and Ocotillo streets. Police attempted to save Harmer, but he died at the scene. Officers also released a photo of an SUV that was seen leaving the crime scene, described as a gray or primer late 1990s to early 2000s Chevy Tahoe.
If you have any information about the man or the SUV, call Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 251-0567.
