Arizona women share stories of having abortions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has been a month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade creating a patchwork of different abortion laws in different states. On Monday night in Phoenix, dozens of people came together at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories.

“I was 25, I wasn’t in a healthy relationship and I always knew that I didn’t want to be a mom. So when I found out I was pregnant, I felt the only choice I had was getting an abortion,” said Beth, who only wanted to give her first name.

For others, the decision to get an abortion was a matter of life or death. “I was very sick, couldn’t tell you my first name, or eat or walk and they would have had to take care of me in the hospital for months,” said one speaker.

Different stories from people who collectively said they are glad they had a choice. “It was a very scary time for me and I felt like I had no where to go that felt safe. I could not provide for that child,” said another speaker.

In Arizona, Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to enforce a century old law that bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is at risk. There are no exceptions for rape or incest under the law. Planned Parenthood Arizona is fighting that near total ban in court. For now, a majority of abortion providers in Arizona have halted the procedure.

