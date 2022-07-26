Apache Junction police identify, arrest suspect in triple stabbing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction police say 42-year-old James Weston is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after he was arrested following a triple stabbing that led to a pursuit to Canyon Lake. On Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a parking lot near Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road. “A customer came in and said that down the way, about 100 feet away, some people had been injured and we needed to call 911,” said Kim Guethle, the owner of Dog Run Saloon, which shares the parking lot with other businesses. “The people that created the violence were leaving or trying to leave and our staff member put pressure on the wound of one of the people out there.”

Police are investigating whether either party was inside Dog Run Saloon before the altercation. Guethle said she doesn’t know the people who were involved. “It’s a neighborhood place. Friends, family, regular customers all year round. It’s calm. We don’t have or need bouncers. We’re just a neighborhood place, always have been,” Guethle said. “That evening was calm and mellow and everyone was singing karaoke like we normally do and nothing was going on. We didn’t know anything until that person from outside ran in and asked us to call for help.”

AJPD said they arrived within minutes and found a suspicious vehicle near Superstition Blvd and San Marcos Drive. They say their officer issued a traffic stop and ordered the four people in the vehicle to get out. “One of those occupants who exited, reentered the vehicle and at that time, one of our officers tried to prevent him from leaving to detain him. During that he was unsuccessful,” said Lt. Daniel Saldana with the Apache Junction Police Department.

Lt. Saldana said one officer fell to the ground when Weston drove off, which prompted another officer to fire his weapon at the car. No one was hurt in that shooting. Weston then led AJPD and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit. Near Canyon Lake, AJPD said Weston rammed one PCSO patrol vehicle and one AJPD vehicle. PCSO disabled Weston’s vehicle and took him into custody.

AJPD said it is still under investigation whether the other three people in Weston’s vehicle will face any charges. AJPD said the victims are not cooperating at this time. Anyone with information on this incident can contact Apache Junction Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 480-982-8260.

