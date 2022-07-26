Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

13-year-old special needs athlete represents Arizona in national competition

13-year -old Tessa Frey is going to represent Arizona at the Move United Junior Nationals.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- July 26 is National Disability Independence Day. And for this Something Good segment, we’re highlighting a brave 13-year-old athlete from our state who recently represented Arizona at the “Move United Junior Nationals” in Colorado. It’s a multi-sport event for youth living with a disability to promote physical activity and independence!

TRENDING: Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding

Tessa Frey has been swimming with local teams since she was five years old and was recently named the Arizona Disabled Athlete of the Year! Watch our interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona 13-year-old athlete to compete at Move United Junior Nationals
Phoenix police officers are being recognized for helping out a homeless mother and son.
Phoenix police & Angels on Patrol team up to offer shelter to mother and son who ended up homeless
Phoenix police contact nonprofit to help homeless mother and son
As a surgical technician, she’s witnessed firsthand the devastation of the pandemic. Then on...
Surprise Squad gifts Valley mom a big surprise after losing her home in a fire