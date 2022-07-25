Vrbo named new title partner for Fiesta Bowl

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Fiesta Bowl announced Monday that it has named a new title partner for the annual postseason college football matchups in the Valley. With PlayStation out, a new partnership has been formed for the newly-named Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Popular vacation rental site Vrbo, which is owned by Expedia group, and cable sports network ESPN, which is owned by Disney, have been named as the latest title sponsors. With kick-off slated for Saturday, Dec. 31, two of the nation’s four highest-ranking teams will battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship in this semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

RELATED: Fiesta Bowl Charities giving out $3 million in grants to Arizona nonprofits

Organization officials say that Vrbo has also become the official travel sponsor of the College Football Playoff. The company’s ads are expected to be showcased throughout the college football season on ESPN. Arizona’s Family is the official broadcast sponsor of the Fiesta Bowl parade with extensive team coverage throughout the season ahead of the big game.

