Serious injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 in the West Valley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously hurt in a rollover crash on I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley.
The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 under Loop 202 in west Phoenix. It involves at least two cars, one of which rolled over. Two lanes, including the HOV lane, are closed on eastbound I-10 in that area.
Other information has not yet been released. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updated information as it becomes available.
