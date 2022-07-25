Serious injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously hurt in a rollover crash on I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley.

The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 under Loop 202 in west Phoenix. It involves at least two cars, one of which rolled over. Two lanes, including the HOV lane, are closed on eastbound I-10 in that area.

Other information has not yet been released. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updated information as it becomes available.

At least one person was seriously hurt in the rollover crash Monday afternoon. (Courtesy: ADOT)

