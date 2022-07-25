Your Life
Semi truck rollover closes on-ramp from SB I-17 to WB I-10 in central Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the on-ramp from the southbound I-17 to westbound I-10 in Phoenix is closed because of a semi-truck rollover early Monday morning.

DPS officials say the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. The driver suffered serious injuries but no other information has been released.

Southbound traffic along the I-17 is experiencing major backups from Cactus Road into central Phoenix. Drivers are being asked to use Grand Avenue, surface streets, or the SR-51 as alternative routes. Click/tap here for live traffic conditions.

