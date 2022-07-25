Semi truck rollover closes on-ramp from SB I-17 to WB I-10 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the on-ramp from the southbound I-17 to westbound I-10 in Phoenix is closed because of a semi-truck rollover early Monday morning.

DPS officials say the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. The driver suffered serious injuries but no other information has been released.

Southbound traffic along the I-17 is experiencing major backups from Cactus Road into central Phoenix. Drivers are being asked to use Grand Avenue, surface streets, or the SR-51 as alternative routes. Click/tap here for live traffic conditions.

#TrafficAlert Chopper now over scene of jack-knifed semi on the I-17 SB ramp to the I-10 WB (The Stack).

We should expect the ramp to be closed through the AM commute. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/hVRnON22Yi — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) July 25, 2022

