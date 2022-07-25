Phoenix police & Angels on Patrol team up to offer shelter to mother and son who ended up homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not every 911 call requires an arrest, but many times it requires an intervention. And sometimes, those responding officers want to help beyond their official capacity. It’s what local nonprofit Angels on Patrol does.

The organization was founded in 2009 by Phoenix Police Lt. Jacqui Macconnell after she rescued three children in an abuse case. Her goal then and now is to help stabilize crisis situations, offer financial support, and connect those in need to community resources.

Recently, Phoenix police shared on social media of officers helping a woman and her son who were experiencing homelessness. Those officers contacted Angels on Patrol which arranged a hotel room for the mother and son and even picked up a car seat so the child could get there safely.

