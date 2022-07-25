Your Life
Monday marks 4 years since deadly shooting of Arizona state trooper

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 25, 2018.
Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 25, 2018.(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday marks a somber anniversary for the Arizona Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies. Four years ago, Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, state troopers and police officers were dispatched to the area of I-10 near Avondale Boulevard for reports that a man was throwing things at passing vehicles on the interstate.

Troopers quickly found a suspect and tried to take him into custody, but he fought back. A few minutes into the struggle, the suspect managed to take a gun from a trooper’s holster and fired two shots. Edenhofer and another trooper were shot, and both were rushed to a hospital. Trooper Edenhofer died a short time later.

Trooper Edenhofer was a Navy veteran who had graduated from the State Trooper Academy just shy of three months prior to the shooting. That night was also supposed to be his last night of Field Training. He was only 24 years old and engaged to be married.

Other officers were able to take the suspect, Isaac King, into custody. Now 24 years old, his trial is still pending.

