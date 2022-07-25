Man seriously hurt after shooting in east Phoenix early Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been seriously injured in a shooting early Monday in east Phoenix.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 32nd Street and East Palm Lane, just north of McDowell Road. According to Phoenix police, it started as an argument between two men that escalated into a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one of the men with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Officers are still searching for a suspect, and no other information has been released.

