First Alert Weather Day: Blowing dust moves into parts of Phoenix area; still no rain

A wall of dust blows through Tempe and other east valley cities on Monday.
A wall of dust blows through Tempe and other east valley cities on Monday.(azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The monsoon is once again beginning to impact parts of Arizona Monday afternoon, with storms in northern Arizona and dust making its way into southeast portions of the Valley. And because of the moist pattern set up over Arizona, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the potential of flash flooding.

Just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a dust advisory until 2:45 p.m. for areas including Tempe, Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Chandler and Queen Creek. Dust was visible from ADOT cameras in the area. Video from Arizona’s Family news helicopter saw the blowing dust come in from the southeast and cover parts of Tempe and Chandler before dissipating as it moved further in the Phoenix area. Unfortunately, no rain came after the dust.

A flash flood watch continues for much of the state through Wednesday. The chance for thunderstorms is 30% on Monday night and increases to 40% on Tuesday.

