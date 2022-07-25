First Alert Weather Day: Potential for flooding across much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona as much of the state is under a Flood Watch. This means heavy rain and flooding are possible. This watch includes the Valley and goes through tomorrow and into early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day as well.

Look for a high of just 99 degrees today in the Valley, with 90s likely through midweek. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast thanks to thick cloud cover and high humidity. All that moisture in our atmosphere means that where showers develop the next few days, rain could be heavy and flooding could result. Burn scar areas across our state are especially vulnerable.

This morning, rain is falling across portions of Pinal County and southern portions of Maricopa County. Showers are possible in the Valley throughout the morning and into the rest of the day as well. Chances ramp up later today again, with heavy rain possible. Storm chances stay elevated tomorrow across the state and Valley.

Later this week, storm chances dip slightly but there will continue to be a daily shot at thunderstorms all the way through the weekend.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

