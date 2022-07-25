First Alert Weather Day for the potential for flash flooding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The moist weather pattern that is set up over Arizona means it’s another First Alert Weather Day for the potential of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service is also continuing A Flash Flood Watch for much of Arizona thru Wednesday morning. However, the Flood Watch has been in effect since Sunday and we’ve seen very little flash flooding, really. Only on very small scales has the flash flooding materialized, which in many ways is a good thing — especially around our state’s burn scars.

The many weather models we use haven’t been super useful the past several days. It’s as if the amount of moisture has overwhelmed the computers in some ways, like it’s not used to dealing with this much moisture. Still, today, we’ve had active clusters in northern Arizona. And it appears the highest threat for flash flooding is in southeast Arizona in terms of total amounts, but we still have concerns for the Flagstaff and Globe-area burn scars.

At this point, we’d put the chance for T-Storms around 30% tonight and 40% for tomorrow.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Share your photos and videos with Arizona’s Family!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.