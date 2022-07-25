Deadlines for Arizona’s general election on November 8

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The general primary election is on November 8 and important deadlines are approaching for voters.

General Election Timeline

OCTOBER 11: Voter Registration Deadline

OCTOBER 12: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and the first day of in-person early voting.

OCTOBER 28: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.

NOVEMBER 1: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.

NOVEMBER 8: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

