Deadlines for Arizona’s general election on November 8

GRAPHIC - Election Calendar
GRAPHIC - Election Calendar(123rf.com)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The general primary election is on November 8 and important deadlines are approaching for voters.

Click to see the latest election headlines

General Election Timeline

OCTOBER 11: Voter Registration Deadline

OCTOBER 12: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and the first day of in-person early voting.

OCTOBER 28: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.

NOVEMBER 1: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.

NOVEMBER 8: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

Arizona's Family complete voter's guide

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Voter's Guide

FAQs: Everything you need to know about mail-in voting in Arizona

Updated: moments ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Arizona’s Family has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting by mail in Arizona.

Voter's Guide

What’s the difference between early, absentee, or mail-in voting?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Around election time in Maricopa County, you’ll frequently hear the following terms thrown around: early, absentee or mail-in voting.

Voter's Guide

Where to vote in Maricopa County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Once upon a time, Maricopa County voters were assigned to only one of more than 500 voting precincts. But that's since changed.

Voter's Guide

Vote 2022: Here’s how to track the status of your ballot

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you are voting by mail, you can actually track your ballot to make sure it got counted.

Voter's Guide

How to report voter problems in Arizona

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you have experienced any problems voting in the election, you can report those issues to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

Latest News

Voter's Guide

What it means when your mail-in ballot status says ‘canceled’

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you signed up for a mail-in ballot for the election, but chose to vote in person, your ballot will show up as ‘canceled’ when you try to track it online.

Voter's Guide

How Arizona secures the vote-by-mail process

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Election security is an important topic for most voters. One of the main questions they have is what types of security protocols are used for mail-in ballots.

Election Headlines

Election Day: Voting locations, wait times, and deadlines

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
It's election day and here's everything you need to know to vote today.

Voter's Guide

Friday, October 28th is the last day to request a ballot by mail for Arizona’s general election in Arizona

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Peter Valencia
If you want to make sure your voice is heard, there are deadlines that are fast approaching.

Education

Future of Arizona Schools: Hoffman, Horne face off in debate for state superintendent

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cristiana Ramos
Hoffman focused heavily on mental health resources, and Horne pushed for more discipline.