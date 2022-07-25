Community comes together to save The Grid in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Grid is a Mesa destination for gamers, music lovers, and foodies to come together. But the pandemic took a toll on the popular gamer pub, and the business is looking for help in making its rent this upcoming month.

“I didn’t want to lose my home,” customer Dylan Turnage said. So when Turnage heard about The Grid’s rent struggles and the rapidly growing debt the gaming pub was accumulating, he created an online fundraiser. He even started an LLC to try and keep The Grid in business.

“There’s something about this place, where if you come here long enough you will end up doing some kind of work for the Grid,” he said.

For Dillin Smith, The Grid is more than just his business. Smith first came here as a customer, then worked in the kitchen and the bar before taking over as acting minority owner.

“I’ve given this place a home to some people,” Smith said. “Because this is my second home.”

An online fundraiser has already raised over a thousand dollars, with the goal being $6,500. This, as recent US Census Bureau statistics, show that Arizona is the hardest place in the country for small businesses to get approved for loans.

“We need more CDFIs (community development finance institutions),” Local First AZ VP of Business Development Thomas Barr said. “These are usually nonprofits that go out and build relationships in the community. And help fund businesses with low-interest loans.”

For now, Smith hopes his Grid family helps him get through their short-term money issues as they evaluate the best long-term strategy.

“We’re asking the community to give back to us,” he said. “Like we’ve given to them.”

For those who want to help in person, The Grid is hosting an in-person Save The Grid event on Sunday, July 31st, at its Mesa location near Broadway and Gilbert roads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.