94-year-old man killed in Scottsdale crash involving USPS vehicle

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 94-year-old man was turning left in Scottsdale when he was hit and killed by another driver on Sunday morning. A United States Postal Service vehicle was also struck. According to police, Donald Detzler was looking to turn west into a private driveway near Paul’s Ace Hardware near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 10:30 a.m. As he turned, he was hit by another car going south on Scottsdale Road. That driver kept going and hit a USPS vehicle that was stopped facing east in the driveway Detzler was trying to turn into.

Detzler was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. The other unidentified driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. The USPS driver didn’t need to go to the hospital. The road was shut down for about five hours. Investigators are still working on what other factors led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.