3 teens arrested, one in the hospital after shooting at a party in El Mirage

Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage police say a shooting between at least three teens ended with one of them being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. in a neighborhood near Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue. Police were called after someone reported to 911 that shots were fired after a fight at a party.

When officers arrived, they found a victim and learned that at least three teenagers were involved. Detectives later served a search warrant in El Mirage and another one in Tolleson. In total, seven guns were seized and other evidence was taken, according to police.

The three teenagers were arrested, but it’s not clear what specific charges they could face. No other information has been released as the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

