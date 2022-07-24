Storms heading north toward the Valley, rain expected overnight into Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are heading toward the Valley from the Tucson area Sunday afternoon. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms. To keep an eye on rain and storm activity in your area, check out our updated weather radar below:

An ongoing Flash Flood Watch has been extended by the National Weather Service until Wednesday for most of Arizona. Already, those living in Casa Grande, Goodyear, Williams, Tonopah, and the Oro Valley area have seen heavy rainfall that’s flooded yards and roadways.

Tonopah area viewer Kelle Blatnik shared this video with us:

Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday in light of the storms.

West of Maricopa, a portion of State Route 238 is flooded at 99th Avenue. ADOT has close the road in both directions about 10 miles west of SR-347. There is no estimated timeframe for when the road will reopen.

