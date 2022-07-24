Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Tempe apartment complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Tempe Sunday morning.

Tempe police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and University Drive in Tempe around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that there was an alleged fight among some residents that ended with two people being shot. One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, investigators say the shooter was found dead in his apartment after apparently turning the gun on himself.

Police say that there’s no threat to the public and that it’s an isolated incident. Detectives are now working to figure out what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

