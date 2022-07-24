Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Tempe apartment complex

Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting at Omnia on 8th.
Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting at Omnia on 8th.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Tempe Sunday morning.

Tempe police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and University Drive in Tempe around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that there was an alleged fight among some residents that ended with two people being shot. One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, investigators say the shooter was found dead in his apartment after apparently turning the gun on himself.

TRENDING: Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash

Police say that there’s no threat to the public and that it’s an isolated incident. Detectives are now working to figure out what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

TRENDING: Officer dragged by alleged triple-stabbing suspect in Apache Junction

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The 7-day outlook for the Phoenix area
First Alert Weather for Sunday with storms expected
Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash
Loved ones say Terry Hill was killed when people driving a stolen car went through a red light...
Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash
New Leads and Dead Ends
UnResolved Docuseries Episode 6: New leads and dead ends