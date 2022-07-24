First Alert Weather Day: Flash Flood watch in effect, cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Strong showers and thunderstorms are popping up across parts of the state. This afternoon, southern Arizona regions like the Tucson area are seeing heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

These storms are moving from the southeast to the northwest and could soon bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Sunday through Wednesday morning for the possibility of localized flooding caused by heavy rains. This includes all of Maricopa, Pinal, Yavapai, and Pinal Counties.

Storm chances remain around 50 to 60% overnight into Monday. This week will be extremely active with the monsoon. Our main concern will be heavy rain which could lead to dangerous flooding. Flagstaff could see some more rain Sunday as well, continuing to create problems near the burn scar areas.

The good news is that the storms will cool temperatures below 100! By Tuesday we are looking at a high of 98 in the Valley.

