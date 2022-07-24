First Alert Weather Day: Active monsoon storms arrive in Arizona; muggy and cooler day in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an active morning across the state with storms moving through the Valley capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and blowing dust. Because of this and more storm threats throughout Sunday, we’re issuing a First Alert Weather Day!

Look for a high of 102 this afternoon, much cooler than Friday’s high of 114. It will feel muggy and humid today with dew points up. We’re expecting windy conditions and the possibility of heavy rainfall again tonight with storm chances around 40% in the Phoenix area.

Storm chances don’t end there! We’re gearing up for a busy weather week with storm chances every day through Saturday along with below-average temperatures.

We’re also calling for a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with storm chances around 40-50% for your Monday. A good portion of the state will be under a Flood Watch today through Tuesday evening. Flash flooding is possible and may cause rivers, streams and creeks to flood.

Stick with Arizona’s Family as we track these storms today and throughout next week!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

