Man dead after overnight shooting at bar in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix bar.

Phoenix police say they got a call reporting a shooting at the Purple Turtle Bar and Grill in west Phoenix near 51st Ave. and Indian School Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers say that one suspect reportedly involved is being detained. No one else was hurt during the incident, and no further details are available about what led up to the incident.

