Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

File photo of Gov. Ducey.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a ruling earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan concluded it was reasonable for the Biden administration to say that the money couldn’t be spent on efforts that would undermine compliance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The judge said a program that requires noncompliance with guidelines may worsen the pandemic and create more negative effects, which goes against the purpose of the relief fund. Ducey is appealing the ruling.

