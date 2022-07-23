First Alert Weather: Storm chances ramp up across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for an active stretch of weather across Arizona with rain, wind, lightning, and possible flooding coming our way!

Across the state, we’re seeing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day. A few spots in the Valley picked up measurable rainfall this morning. We’re calling for a “First Alert” weather day on Sunday and Monday as storm chances ramp up. Right now, storm chances are in the 60% range on Sunday night and Monday.

Heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds are all possible along with blowing dust and localized flooding. Temperatures will finally start to drop but monsoon moisture is increasing so while we will see some relief today, it will still feel very hot, humid, and sticky.

We’re forecasting a high of 109 for your Saturday afternoon, still a few degrees above average for this time of year. Look for a 20% chance of storms later tonight. Temperatures will continue to drop with a high of 105 on Sunday and only 97 on Monday. Stick with Arizona’s Family to keep you informed during this busy weather weekend!